Where to watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2026 MLS

Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami face each other in what will be a 2026 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami are coming off a thrilling 2-2 result that delivered plenty of action but did little to boost their push toward the top of the standings, as the South Florida side remains four points off the lead with 12 points.

Led by Lionel Messi, Miami now turns their focus to getting back in the win column against a surging Colorado Rapids squad that has also collected 12 points and sits sixth in the table, currently six points behind the conference leaders.

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When will the Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami match be played?

Colorado Rapids receive Inter Miami this Saturday, April 18, in a 2026 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 PM (ET).

Zack Steffen of the Colorado Rapids – Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune Apple TV to catch the 2026 MLS regular season showdown between Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami RB live in the USA.