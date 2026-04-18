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Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch Lionel Messi in action at Empower Field

The Colorado Rapids and Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami face off at Empower Field for Matchday 8 of the MLS. Stay here for all the minute-by-minute updates of this major clash!

Keegan Rosenberry of the Colorado Rapids and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
© Getty ImagesKeegan Rosenberry of the Colorado Rapids and Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.

Empower Field is set to host a high-stakes showdown as the Colorado Rapids take on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Matchday 8 of the MLS season. Both clubs are currently battling to climb into the top spots of their respective conferences.

The Colorado Rapids enter this matchup in excellent form, riding a two-game winning streak. Their recent run includes a dominant 6-2 thrashing of Houston Dynamo at home and a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Omaha in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami travel to Colorado still searching for their first win at their new venue, Nu Stadium, following consecutive 2-2 draws against Austin FC and the NY Red Bulls. The Herons also arrive with a new face on the touchline: Guillermo Hoyos has taken the helm as head coach, replacing Javier Mascherano, who recently stepped down from his position.

Is Lionel Messi playing today?

Lionel Messi is expected to be in Inter Miami's starting lineup to face the Colorado Rapids, as the Argentine has not suffered any setbacks in his most recent appearances.

Kickoff time and where to watch

Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami will get underway at the Empower Field at 4:30 PM (ET).

Apple TV will be the only option to watch Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami in the USA.

Colorado Rapids and Inter Miami clash at MLS Matchday 8

Welcome to our live blog of the MLS! Colorado Rapids host Inter Miami at the Empower Field, with both teams looking for a win that help them to climb into the top spots.

Stay with us for all the action and minute-by-minute updates of this exciting game!

Gianni Taina
Gianni Taina
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