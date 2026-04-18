Colorado Rapids vs Inter Miami LIVE: Kickoff time and where to watch Lionel Messi in action at Empower Field

Empower Field is set to host a high-stakes showdown as the Colorado Rapids take on Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami for Matchday 8 of the MLS season. Both clubs are currently battling to climb into the top spots of their respective conferences.

The Colorado Rapids enter this matchup in excellent form, riding a two-game winning streak. Their recent run includes a dominant 6-2 thrashing of Houston Dynamo at home and a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Union Omaha in the Round of 32 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami travel to Colorado still searching for their first win at their new venue, Nu Stadium, following consecutive 2-2 draws against Austin FC and the NY Red Bulls. The Herons also arrive with a new face on the touchline: Guillermo Hoyos has taken the helm as head coach, replacing Javier Mascherano, who recently stepped down from his position.