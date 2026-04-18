Is Lionel Messi playing today, April 18, for Inter Miami vs Colorado Rapids at Empower Field?

Lionel Messi is expected to be available for Inter Miami’s trip to face the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High on April 18, with his final status set to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

The Argentine star has recently been a regular starter, completing full matches in several of Inter Miami’s latest MLS outings, which increases the likelihood of his involvement in this high-profile road game.

However, as is often the case in MLS matches played at altitude in Denver, coaching staff typically manage workloads carefully, especially for veteran players, making late rotation decisions a real possibility.

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What happened to Lionel Messi?

Lionel Messi has not suffered any major injury in the 2026 MLS season, but Guillermo Hoyos‘ team has managed his workload carefully due to recent minor muscle strain concerns earlier in the year.

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF warms up prior to a MLS match (Source: Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images)

He did miss training during parts of the preseason after dealing with a mild hamstring issue, which forced the club to adjust his preparation schedule, but he has since returned to regular availability in MLS competition.

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Recent reports confirm that his status has been managed game by game rather than being part of a long-term absence scenario. Despite those precautions, he has remained a central figure for Inter Miami.

How has Lionel Messi performed in the MLS season?

Lionel Messi has been one of the most decisive players in the 2026 MLS season for the popular soccer club, consistently producing goals, assists and match-winning moments despite a carefully managed workload.

So far in the campaign, he has recorded multiple goals in limited appearances, including standout performances where he directly influenced results with goals and assists in crucial moments.

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Statistical tracking shows he has remained highly efficient, averaging strong goal contributions per match despite not always playing full 90-minute games. Beyond the numbers, his influence remains tactical and structural.

His efficiency is one of the key storylines of the season: fewer minutes than in his peak years, but still elite-level production and game-changing influence whenever he steps onto the pitch.

Lionel Messi schedule: MLS season timeline and 2026 World Cup dates

The 2026 MLS regular season will end on November 7, 2026 (Decision Day), while the MLS Cup Playoffs will run through mid-to-late December, with the championship final scheduled for December 18, 2026.

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That means Lionel Messi and all MLS players competing in the postseason would finish their club commitments in December 2026 at the latest, depending on how far their team advances in the playoffs.

On the international side, the FIFA World Cup 2026 takes place from June 11 to July 19, 2026, which falls right in the middle of the MLS season. This means there is no “after MLS” transition into the tournament.

Messi would temporarily leave club duty for national team duty and then return to MLS afterward if still active. In simple terms: MLS spans most of the year (February–December), while the World Cup happens in summer (June–July).