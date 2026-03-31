Where to watch Congo DR vs Jamaica live in the USA: FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Congo DR will face off against Jamaica in the Pathway 1 final of the FIFA World Cup qualification inter-confederation play-offs. Find all the essential details here, including the match date, kickoff time, and how viewers in the United States can watch the action live.

[Watch Congo DR vs Jamaica online in the US on Fubo]

A long-awaited World Cup return is on the line as Jamaica and DR Congo meet in a rare, high-stakes clash between two sides that have faced off just once before. The Reggae Boyz arrive with momentum after a gritty win over New Caledonia, aiming for their first appearance since 1998.

On the other side, DR Congo looks to continue its surprise run and secure a first trip back to the tournament since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire. With history within reach for both teams, this is a matchup you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Congo DR vs Jamaica match be played?

Congo DR take on Jamaica on Tuesday, March 31, in the Pathway 1 final of the FIFA World Cup qualification inter-confederation play-offs,with kickoff slated for 5:00 PM (ET).

Aaron Wan-Bissaka of DR Congo in a game with West Ham – Julian Finney/Getty Images

Congo DR vs Jamaica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

How to watch Congo DR vs Jamaica in the USA

Catch the thrilling FIFA World Cup qualifiers showdown between Congo DR and Jamaica in the USA. Stream the action on Fubo. Other options: Peacock, Fox Sports 1, FOX One and Telemundo Deportes Ahora.