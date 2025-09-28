Where to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Corinthians will square off with Flamengo in the Matchday 25 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Matchday 25 of the Brasileirao delivers a can’t-miss clash as Flamengo, the league leaders, take on Corinthians. Flamengo enters this contest fresh off a hard-fought Copa Libertadores quarterfinal victory over Estudiantes, advancing to the semifinals, and will look to carry that momentum into domestic play.

Corinthians, struggling this season with just 29 points and well outside the top spots, present an opportunity for Flamengo to extend their lead and strengthen their push toward a Libertadores qualification. Fans in the U.S. can catch all the action with full broadcast and streaming details available.

When will the Corinthians vs Flamengo match be played?

Corinthians play against Flamengo in a Matchday 25 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Sunday, September 28. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Guilherme of Corinthians – Miguel Schincariol/Getty Images

Corinthians vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Corinthians vs Flamengo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Corinthians and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere and TV Globo Internacional.