Where to watch Santos vs Corinthians live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Santos and Corinthians will face each other in the Matchday 27 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

The battle to stay in the Brasileirao is reaching a critical stage, with Santos barely holding onto safety and under pressure to secure a crucial win. Neymar Jr. and his teammates know the stakes, as three points could prove decisive in their push for a Copa Sudamericana berth.

On the other side, Corinthians enter this game with 33 points, sitting at the bottom of the Sudamericana qualification zone and desperate to climb higher with a victory that could shift the momentum in their favor.

When will the Santos vs Corinthians match be played?

Santos will take on Corinthians in a Matchday 27 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Wednesday, October 15. The match is set to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Santos vs Corinthians: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Santos vs Corinthians in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Corinthians will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.