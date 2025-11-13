Where to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Haiti will face off against Costa Rica in a Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

It’s a high-stakes showdown between two contenders battling for a top spot in World Cup qualifying. Costa Rica, armed with experience on the sport’s biggest stage, is determined to secure another trip to the tournament, but their path has grown more complicated.

Sitting in second place with six points, Los Ticos face a crucial test against a resurgent Haiti side that has been the surprise package of the group with five points. The Haitians may be underdogs, but a win here would be massive for their World Cup dreams—and they’re ready to give it everything.

When will the Haiti vs Costa Rica match be played?

Haiti play against Costa Rica this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Duckens Nazon of Haiti – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Haiti vs Costa Rica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Haiti vs Costa Rica in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Haiti and Costa Rica will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, Universo, Telemundo, CBS Sports Golazo, CBS Sports Network and TeleXitos.