Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas live for free in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2024

Cruz Azul play against Chivas for the Matchday 9 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about the game, the kickoff time and where to watch on TV or via streaming in the USA.

Cruz Azul will face Chivas in a highly anticipated Matchday 9 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans in the U.S. can tune in to catch all the action, with detailed kickoff times and broadcast options available. For those looking to stream the game, multiple platforms will provide coverage, ensuring viewers don’t miss a second of the excitement.

After a disappointing derby loss to Club America, Chivas Guadalajara bounced back with a 2-0 win over Leon, boosting their tally to 14 points. This crucial victory places them in position for direct qualification to the quarterfinals. However, the team knows that one misstep could cause them to slip down the standings, keeping the pressure on as they head into the next match.

Chivas face a tough challenge on the upcoming Matchday against Cruz Azul, the tournament leaders. Cruz Azul will be fighting to maintain their position at the top of the table, making this one of the most anticipated clashes of the week. Both teams are eager for the three points, ensuring a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Chivas match be played?

Cruz Azul take on Chivas for the Liga MX Apertura 2024 Matchday 9 this Saturday, September 21st. The action is set to kick off at 11:05 PM (ET).

Roberto Alvarado of Guadalajara – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Cruz Azul vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA

Catch the Liga MX Apertura 2024 clash between Cruz Azul and Chivas live in the U.S. on Fubo with a free trial, or tune in for comprehensive coverage on ViX, TUDN USA, and Univision.