Where to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Cruz Azul and Club America face each other in a Liga MX Apertura 2025 Matchday 13 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

One of Mexico’s fiercest rivalries takes center stage as Club America and Cruz Azul square off in a matchup loaded with title implications. America enter the clash in second place, just one point behind Toluca, and know a win could propel them to the top of the table.

On the other hand, Cruz Azul, sitting close behind with 25 points, are determined to stay in the championship hunt and views this showdown as a crucial step toward overtaking their rivals in the standings.

When will the Cruz Azul vs Club America match be played?

Cruz Azul will face Club America in the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 this Saturday, October 18. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:05 PM (ET).

Willer Ditta of Cruz Azul – Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Cruz Azul vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:05 PM

CT: 10:05 PM

MT: 9:05 PM

PT: 8:05 PM

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Cruz Azul and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on Fubo. Other options: TUDN, Univision, Amazon Prime Video, ViX and CBS Sports Network.