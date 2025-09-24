Argentina-Mexico to clash in the US before 2026 World Cup: When will they play?

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup — which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico, and Canada in a new expanded format — is officially on. As national teams shape their warm-up schedules, Argentina have confirmed a high-profile friendly against Mexico on US soil ahead of the tournament.

The news was confirmed by Argentine insider Gaston Edul, who reported that the match will be played in the United States between June 1 and June 9, fulfilling a fixture that had originally been scheduled for 2025.

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), also confirmed that Lionel Messi and his teammates will face Honduras in a second friendly before the World Cup kicks off.

“While we’re still waiting for March fixtures, we already have the June warm-ups confirmed against Mexico and Honduras. Both will be played here in the U.S., with stadiums still to be finalized,” Tapia told Argentine outlet Olé.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates scoring against Mexico at the 2022 World Cup. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

As AFA president noted, Argentina have not yet finalized their opponents for the March 2026 international window, but the team already knows who it will face in the days leading up to the 2026 World Cup. And, just as fans had hoped, they’ll take on a strong side in Mexico — a nation with whom they share a fascinating soccer rivalry.

Messi about the Argentina-Mexico rivalry

The Argentina–Mexico matchup has gained more attention since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where Messi and Enzo Fernández lifted Argentina to a 2–0 victory in the group stage. Still, Messi himself has downplayed the idea of a heated rivalry between the two nations.

“The truth is I don’t know what happened with Mexico—when this rivalry started,” Messi told Simplemente Fútbol. “I’ve always felt very loved by Mexico. I never disrespected anyone. I think they put themselves in a position of having a rivalry with us that doesn’t really exist”.

History strongly favors Argentina in this fixture. Across 36 total meetings — including friendlies and competitive matches — Argentina holds 19 wins, 13 draws, and just four losses. Mexico will now have another chance to narrow the gap in June 2026, in what promises to be one of the marquee tune-ups before the World Cup.

