Where to watch Czech Republic vs Croatia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Czech Republic will take on Croatia in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Czech Republic vs Croatia online in the US on Fubo]

A pivotal clash looms in Group L of the UEFA Qualifiers as Croatia looks to lock in its World Cup berth. With two wins in their next matches, Luka Modric and his squad can officially punch their ticket to the tournament, making this matchup a must-win.

Standing in their way is a determined Czech Republic side fighting to keep its own qualification hopes alive, ready to throw everything into securing the victory that could change the group’s outlook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Czech Republic vs Croatia match be played?

Czech Republic will face Croatia this Thursday, October 9, for Matchday 7 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Patrik Schick of Czech Republic – Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Advertisement

Czech Republic vs Croatia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Czech Republic vs Croatia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Czech Republic and Croatia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: Amazon Prime Video and ViX.