Where to watch Elche vs Real Madrid live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Elche will receive Real Madrid in a Matchday 13 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid return to the pitch intent on protecting their grip on first place, holding 31 points with a pack of contenders close behind and ready to pounce, putting added pressure on Mbappe and company to deliver three points against an opponent still searching for consistency.

Elche sit comfortably in mid-table and remains within reach of European contention, and while their form has been unpredictable, they arrive motivated to keep stacking results and strengthen their footing as the season pushes forward.

When will the Elche vs Real Madrid match be played?

Elche take on Real Madrid on Sunday, November 23, for the Matchday 13 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Elche vs Real Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Elche vs Real Madrid in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Elche and Real Madrid in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ABC, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream.