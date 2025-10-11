Where to watch Estonia vs Italy live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Estonia will face off against Italy in a Matchday 7 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Italy entered Group I as the heavy favorites, but an early stumble against Norway and the Scandinavians’ impressive form made their path far from straightforward. Since that setback, the Azzurri have bounced back with three straight wins, including a hard-fought 5-4 thriller over Israel, restoring their push for the top spot.

Their next challenge comes against Estonia, a side all but out of contention yet eager to make a statement against one of Europe’s powerhouses. While their slim mathematical hopes remain, Estonia’s focus is on pride and the opportunity to test themselves against elite competition.

When will the Estonia vs Italy match be played?

Estonia play against Italy this Saturday, October 11, for Matchday 7 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Giovanni Di Lorenzo of Italy in action challenges for the ball with Vlasiy Sinyavskiy of Estonia – Mattia Ozbot/Getty Images

Estonia vs Italy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Estonia vs Italy in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Estonia and Italy will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo (get the game for $9.99). Other options: ViX.