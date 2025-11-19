Where to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Fluminense will square off against Flamengo in the Matchday 34 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

One of the fiercest rivalries in the Brasileirao returns as Flamengo and Fluminense collide in a derby loaded with title implications and postseason stakes. Flamengo sit atop the table with 71 points, holding a slim three-point edge over Palmeiras.

However, the margin is fragile enough that a single setback could reshape the race. Fluminense enter with their own agenda, pushing to lock down a Copa Libertadores berth while aiming to stall their rival’s momentum, adding even more fuel to an already electric matchup.

When will the Fluminense vs Flamengo match be played?

Fluminense receive Flamengo in a Matchday 34 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Wednesday, November 19. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Rene of Fluminense – Lucas Figueiredo/Getty Images

Fluminense vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Fluminense vs Flamengo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Fluminense and Flamengo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.