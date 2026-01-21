Where to watch Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Galatasaray will receive Atletico Madrid in the league stage Matchday 7 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

Two storied European sides collide with urgency on both ends as Atletico Madrid arrive sitting eighth with 12 points, buoyed by a hard-fought 3–2 win over PSV on the previous Matchday that kept them narrowly inside the top-eight race with little room for mistakes.

Galatasaray, holding nine points, see a top-eight finish slipping away but remain firmly in the hunt for a Round of 32 spot, making this home match close to a must-win to keep their European season alive—don’t miss a showdown where every moment could shape the road ahead.

When will the Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

Galatasaray host Atletico Madrid this Wednesday, January 21, in the league stage Matchday 7 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 12:45 PM (ET).

Leroy Sane of Galatasaray – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 12:45 PM

CT: 11:45 AM

MT: 10:45 AM

PT: 9:45 AM

How to watch Galatasaray vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Galatasaray and Atletico Madrid Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, CBS Sports Network, UniMás, TUDN and ViX.