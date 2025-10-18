Trending topics:
La Liga

Where to watch Barcelona vs Girona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona take on Girona in a Matchday 9 showdown of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here's everything you need to know, including kickoff times and where to watch the action live on TV and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Pedri of FC Barcelona
© Fran Santiago/Getty ImagesPedri of FC Barcelona

[Watch Barcelona vs Girona online in the US on Fubo]

Barcelona look to bounce back after a tough loss to Sevilla that cost them the top spot in La Liga. The Catalan side aims to reclaim first place with a strong performance against a struggling Girona squad that has collected only six points from their first eight matches.

With Girona teetering near the relegation zone, this matchup carries heavy stakes for both sides—Barcelona seeking redemption and fight for the leadership and Girona desperate to turn their season around.

 When will the Barcelona vs Girona match be played?

Barcelona play against Girona on Saturday, October 18, for the Matchday 9 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Arnau Martinez of Girona – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Girona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM
CT: 9:15 AM
MT: 8:15 AM
PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Girona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
