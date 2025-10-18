Where to watch Barcelona vs Girona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Barcelona will face off against Girona in a Matchday 9 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Barcelona look to bounce back after a tough loss to Sevilla that cost them the top spot in La Liga. The Catalan side aims to reclaim first place with a strong performance against a struggling Girona squad that has collected only six points from their first eight matches.

With Girona teetering near the relegation zone, this matchup carries heavy stakes for both sides—Barcelona seeking redemption and fight for the leadership and Girona desperate to turn their season around.

When will the Barcelona vs Girona match be played?

Barcelona play against Girona on Saturday, October 18, for the Matchday 9 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Arnau Martinez of Girona – Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Barcelona vs Girona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Barcelona vs Girona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Barcelona and Girona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.