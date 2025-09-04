Where to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Guatemala will face off against El Salvador on Matchday 17 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Watch Guatemala vs El Salvador online in the US on Fubo

Group A is shaping up to be one of the toughest battles of the qualifiers, with Panama heavily favored to secure the top spot and the real drama centering on who claims second place, which could still provide a pathway through the inter-conference playoffs.

El Salvador, one of the few Central American nations with prior World Cup experience, will try to lean on that pedigree to gain an edge, while Guatemala, fresh off an impressive Gold Cup run, are hungry to seize a historic chance at reaching their first-ever World Cup.

When will the Guatemala vs El Salvador match be played?

Guatemala play against El Salvador this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 1 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Enrico Dueñas of Salvador – Refugio Ruiz/Getty Images

Guatemala vs El Salvador: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs El Salvador in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Guatemala and El Salvador will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options are CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream.