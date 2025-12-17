Trending topics:
Falcons get massive Drake London injury news

The season might be over in Atlanta, but their playmaking wide receiver will be back.

By Ernesto Cova

The Atlanta Falcons season might be over already. Nevertheless, the NFC South side still has three more games left in the regular season to play spoiler and show some pride.

Head coach Raheem Morris might be coaching for his job in the final stretch of the season. That’s why he’d certainly love to have as many healthy players as possible.

With that in mind, he should be thrilled after submitting the Falcons’ latest injury report. For the first time in weeks, star WR Drake London is expected to take the field.

Drake London will return to practice

WR Drake London (knee) is expected to practice on Wednesday, per head coach Raheem Morris. London has not played since Week 11. DL Zach Harrison will miss the rest of the season, per Morris. LB Troy Andersen will miss the rest of the season, per Morris. LB Bralen Trice will miss the rest of the season, per Morris,” read the report.

Of course, one might argue that it doesn’t make much sense to put their best pass catcher in harm’s way. They won’t make the playoffs, so they might as well shut him down for the year.

Even so, players have incentives to play for, and while the Falcons don’t have anything else to play for this season, the game is always better when the best players are on the field.

