Trending topics:
NFL

Travis Kelce breaks silence on next step after Chiefs’ elimination from 2025 NFL season

The 2025 NFL season ended earlier than expected for the Kansas City Chiefs. After failing to qualify for the 2026 playoffs, Travis Kelce has opened up about what the future holds.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Follow us on Google!
TE Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (2025)
© Jamie Squire/Getty ImagesTE Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs (2025)

Travis Kelce’s retirement decision remains up in the air. The veteran tight end has not hidden his frustration with the Kansas City Chiefs’ early elimination, and he has now addressed what the future may hold for both himself and the franchise.

After more than a decade of consistent playoff appearances, the Chiefs will not be part of the postseason in 2026. While the final three games of the season may not change their fate, Kelce believes they will play a crucial role in laying the foundation for a potential rebuild heading into next year.

“Things, when you need them the most, just weren’t falling for us, and you’ve got to go back to the drawing board, and we got three games left,” Travis Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I know we’re still talking about this game, but the integrity of who you are as a professional, as a player, you got to love this. And Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to give you everything we got.

Advertisement

“There’s no question about that. There’s only one way I do things. There’s only one way coach [Andy] Reid does things. And if we’re going to go out there and play some football, we’re going to do it the right way, and keep trying to get these things fixed and end on the highest note that we can.”

Is tanking an option for the Chiefs?

One of the most important elements of a successful rebuild is a strong NFL Draft position. At the moment, the Chiefs hold the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft, though that spot could improve depending on how the final weeks unfold.

Advertisement

Kansas City still has matchups against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders to close out the 2025 season. The Chiefs are favored against Tennessee and Las Vegas, while the game against Denver could result in another loss for Andy Reid’s squad.

Gardner Minshew puts Andy Reid on notice about Chiefs QB role after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

see also

Gardner Minshew puts Andy Reid on notice about Chiefs QB role after Patrick Mahomes’ injury

This has sparked a legitimate debate: is it worth winning those remaining games? The idea of tanking has entered the conversation, as a few additional losses—combined with results around the league—could allow the Chiefs to move up several spots in the draft order.

Advertisement

Kansas City’s most pressing needs lie on the offensive side of the ball. The team could be in the market for a tight end (depending on Kelce’s decision), a running back, and a reliable wide receiver to support Patrick Mahomes and position the Chiefs for a strong bounce-back season in 2026.

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Travis Kelce receives strong advice from brother Jason about retirement decision
NFL

Travis Kelce receives strong advice from brother Jason about retirement decision

NFL Hall of Famer predicts Travis Kelce’s retirement decision: ‘He’s done’
NFL

NFL Hall of Famer predicts Travis Kelce’s retirement decision: ‘He’s done’

Travis Kelce might have given up on Chiefs
NFL

Travis Kelce might have given up on Chiefs

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals
MLB

NY Yankees fans stunned by Mets after losing another player to the rivals

Better Collective Logo