Travis Kelce breaks silence on next step after Chiefs’ elimination from 2025 NFL season

Travis Kelce’s retirement decision remains up in the air. The veteran tight end has not hidden his frustration with the Kansas City Chiefs’ early elimination, and he has now addressed what the future may hold for both himself and the franchise.

After more than a decade of consistent playoff appearances, the Chiefs will not be part of the postseason in 2026. While the final three games of the season may not change their fate, Kelce believes they will play a crucial role in laying the foundation for a potential rebuild heading into next year.

“Things, when you need them the most, just weren’t falling for us, and you’ve got to go back to the drawing board, and we got three games left,” Travis Kelce said, via Pete Grathoff of the Kansas City Star. “I know we’re still talking about this game, but the integrity of who you are as a professional, as a player, you got to love this. And Chiefs Kingdom, we’re going to give you everything we got.

“There’s no question about that. There’s only one way I do things. There’s only one way coach [Andy] Reid does things. And if we’re going to go out there and play some football, we’re going to do it the right way, and keep trying to get these things fixed and end on the highest note that we can.”

Is tanking an option for the Chiefs?

One of the most important elements of a successful rebuild is a strong NFL Draft position. At the moment, the Chiefs hold the 12th overall pick in the upcoming draft, though that spot could improve depending on how the final weeks unfold.

Kansas City still has matchups against the Titans, Broncos, and Raiders to close out the 2025 season. The Chiefs are favored against Tennessee and Las Vegas, while the game against Denver could result in another loss for Andy Reid’s squad.

This has sparked a legitimate debate: is it worth winning those remaining games? The idea of tanking has entered the conversation, as a few additional losses—combined with results around the league—could allow the Chiefs to move up several spots in the draft order.

Kansas City’s most pressing needs lie on the offensive side of the ball. The team could be in the market for a tight end (depending on Kelce’s decision), a running back, and a reliable wide receiver to support Patrick Mahomes and position the Chiefs for a strong bounce-back season in 2026.