Where to watch Guatemala vs Suriname live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Guatemala take on Suriname in a Matchday 6 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Leo Abena of Suriname
Leo Abena of Suriname

Guatemala will square off with Suriname in a Matchday 6 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Watch Guatemala vs Suriname online in the US on Paramount+

This matchup stands as one of the day’s biggest storylines in the final stretch of the CONCACAF Qualifiers, with Suriname chasing a historic first World Cup berth and holding a slight edge thanks to a +3 goal differential over fellow nine-point contender Panama.

Suriname controls its destiny, which means a victory would practically guarantee its qualification, but must navigate a tricky test against Guatemala, a side already out of the race yet determined to close its campaign with a strong performance.

When will the Guatemala vs Suriname match be played?

Guatemala will play against Suriname this Tuesday, November 18, for Matchday 6 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Rudy Muñoz of Guatemala

Guatemala vs Suriname: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM
CT: 7:00 PM
MT: 6:00 PM
PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Suriname in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Guatemala and Suriname will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+. 

