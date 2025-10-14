El Salvador vs Guatemala: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 14

El Salvador and Guatemala face off at Estadio Cuscatlan in a key matchup in Group A of the Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Both teams are in need of a result to keep their World Cup hopes alive, with neither enjoying their best form in recent games.

El Salvador currently sit third in the group with three points. They opened the qualifiers with a win over Guatemala away from home but then suffered back-to-back losses to Suriname and Panama at home.

Guatemala, meanwhile, remain winless in this round. After losing their opening game to El Salvador, they’ve drawn their last two matches against Suriname and Panama.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Suriname and Panama lead the group with five points each, followed by El Salvador with three and Guatemala with two. With only the top teams in each group earning automatic qualification — and the two best runners-up advancing to the playoff round — this fixture is crucial for both sides.

Rubio Rubin of Guatemala celebrates a goal. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Probable lineup for El Salvador

El Salvador head coach Hernan Gomez will be forced to make several adjustments due to absences. Bryan Landaverde is suspended for yellow card accumulation, while Roberto Dominguez and Christian Martinez are both out injured.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch El Salvador vs Guatemala live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Projected starting lineup for El Salvador: Mario Gonzalez; Julio Sibrian, Henry Romero, Jorge Cruz, Diego Flores; Jefferson Valladares, Darwin Ceren, Mauricio Cerritos, Marcelo Diaz, Styven Vasquez; Brayan Gil.

Advertisement

Probable lineup for Guatemala

Guatemala manager Luis Fernando Tena is expected to make two changes from the team that started against Suriname. Jose Mario Rosales will come into midfield for Rodrigo Saravia, while Rudy Muñoz returns to the lineup in place of Antonio de Jesus Lopez.

Projected starting lineup for Guatemala: Nicholas Hagen; Nicolas Samayoa, Aaron Herrera, Jose Morales, Jose Carlos Pinto; Jonathan Franco, Stheven Robles, Jose Mario Rosales; Rudy Muñoz, Oscar Santis, Rubio Rubin.

Advertisement