Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Guatemala vs Panama live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Guatemala take on Panama in a Matchday 5 showdown of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Adalberto Carrasquilla of Panama
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesAdalberto Carrasquilla of Panama

Guatemala will play against Panama in a Matchday 5 clash of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Guatemala vs Panama online in the US on Paramount+]

It’s a crucial showdown in Group A of the CONCACAF qualifiers as two contenders battle for direct advancement in the region’s most competitive group. Panama, sitting second with six points after a dramatic draw against Suriname, remain in striking distance of the top spot but trail on goal difference.

A win could completely shift the standings, yet the challenge is steep with Guatemala entering fresh off a gritty victory over El Salvador and eager to strengthen their claim for the group lead.

Advertisement

When will the Guatemala vs Panama match be played?

Guatemala receive Panama this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 5 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers third round. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 PM (ET).

Oscar Santis of Guatemala – Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Oscar Santis of Guatemala – Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Advertisement

Guatemala vs Panama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM
CT: 8:00 PM
MT: 7:00 PM
PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Guatemala vs Panama in the USA

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Guatemala and Panama will be available for viewers in the USA via Paramount+. Other options: Peacock and Telemundo.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10
Soccer

El Salvador vs Panama: Lineups for Concacaf 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, Oct. 10

Where to watch El Salvador vs Panama live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch El Salvador vs Panama live in the USA: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Paraguay U20 vs Panama U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Kyle Shanahan confirms when Ricky Pearsall will return for the 49ers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan confirms when Ricky Pearsall will return for the 49ers

Better Collective Logo