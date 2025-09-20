Where to watch Inter Miami vs DC United live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will face off against DC United in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami snapped out of their slump with a convincing 3-1 win over the Seattle Sounders in League Cup play, keeping themselves in the playoff mix and restoring some momentum after back-to-back losses.

Lionel Messi and his teammates now shift their focus to DC United, a club sitting near the bottom of the Eastern Conference but riding a four-game unbeaten streak, determined to prove they’re tougher than their record suggests.

When will the Inter Miami vs DC United match be played?

Inter Miami will receive DC United this Saturday, September 20, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Caden Clark of D.C. United – Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Inter Miami vs DC United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Inter Miami vs DC United in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and DC United, live in the USA.