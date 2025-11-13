Where to watch Ireland vs Portugal live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland will face off against Portugal in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Portugal enters a pivotal World Cup Qualifier sitting atop Group F with 10 points and a golden chance to lock up their spot in the tournament with one Matchday still remaining. Cristiano Ronaldo and company will be aiming for all three points to make it official.

However, they’ll have to handle an Ireland squad fighting to keep its hopes alive. The Irish remain outside the top spot race but still have a narrow path to second place—and anything less than a win would end those ambitions.

When will the Ireland vs Portugal match be played?

Ireland take on Portugal this Thursday, November 13, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET). Follow our liveblog of the Ireland vs Portugal World Cup Qualifier with live updates!

Evan Ferguson of Republic of Ireland – Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Ireland vs Portugal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Ireland vs Portugal in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Ireland and Portugal will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.