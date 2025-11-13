Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Ireland on Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal travel to Dublin to face the Ireland in a meeting that could determine their path to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The spotlight is on Cristiano Ronaldo, who at 40 still leads his nation with the weight of history and expectation. With his team close to securing qualification, all ears will be turned to whether he starts and how much influence he will have.

This match holds major stakes: for Portugal, a victory would put them in a strong position for direct qualification, while Ireland, hosting at the Aviva Stadium, must fight to keep their playoff hopes alive. Ronaldo’s presence and readiness to play are pivotal in how Portugal approach the night.

Despite strong indications that Ronaldo is in the mix for the starting lineup, coach Roberto Martinez must still confirm his official selection and formation. Fitness, opponent strategy, and late-game roles could all influence his deployment.

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today?

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in Portugal’s squad and is expected to start the qualifier against Ireland. His inclusion underscores both his status as team leader and Portugal’s intention to secure qualification.

Players of Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo, thank supporters. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Probable Portugal lineup vs Ireland

With qualification nearly secured, Portugal are expected to field a strong starting XI led by their veteran captain. The probable lineup features Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Gonçalo Inacio, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Ruben Neves; Bernardo Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Rafael Leao; and Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

