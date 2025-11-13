Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss potential 2026 World Cup debut with Portugal due to red card vs Ireland?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal had a disastrous night during their visit to Ireland in the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. In addition to the 2-0 defeat in Dublin, Ronaldo was shown a red card with over 30 minutes left in the game.

Now, even if Portugal clinch their spot in the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada, and Mexico, Ronaldo could be left off the lineup for his national team’s debut in soccer’s most important tournament.

If Portugal win against Armenia and secure their spot in the World Cup, Ronaldo could miss the debut in 2026. UEFA or FIFA has yet to announce an official sanction on Ronaldo, who could be handed more than a one-game suspension. If he is given a two-game suspension for his hit on Ireland’s defenseman, then he could miss Portugal’s opening game in the World Cup’s group stage.

Ronaldo may have gone overboard

Not only did Ronaldo receive a red card for elbowing an opponent in a non-soccer play, but the legendary striker also showed unsportsmanlike conduct when walking off the pitch. Ronaldo made sarcastic remarks toward the home fans, applauding them for their behavior throughout the game and saying they had “cried” all match.

Cristiano Ronaldo against Ireland

Moreover, Cristiano gestured toward Ireland’s bench, indicating somebody had talked too much. Before walking off the pitch and into the tunnel, Ronaldo got in Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson’s face, but the two shook hands and that was that.

Awaiting official decision

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has yet to make a statement on the dramatic situation in Dublin. Should Ronaldo face a harsh verdict, it could come back to bite him if Portugal makes their way through to the World Cup on November 16, when they take on Armenia at home. As it stands, Ronaldo will serve a one-game suspension on Sunday, but it could turn into a much costlier sanction after Portugal’s 2-0 loss in Ireland.