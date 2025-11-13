Ireland vs Portugal: Lineups for Matchday 9 of UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Ireland and Portugal meet in a crucial showdown on matchday 9 of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers — a pivotal clash especially for Portugal, who are one step away from securing their place at the tournament set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Led by Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese are looking to seal their qualification, while Ireland fight to keep their hopes alive.

Ireland are under pressure to claim all three points to stay in contention for a direct ticket to the World Cup. They come into this fixture after earning their first win in Group F against Armenia. With four points — just one behind Hungary — the Irish need a victory to maintain their chances. If they lose this match and Hungary defeat Armenia, they will be automatically eliminated from the top two contention.

Portugal, on the other hand, sit at the top of the group with 10 points. Although they have already secured a spot in the playoffs, they can clinch direct qualification with a win over Ireland, or even with a draw if Hungary fail to beat Armenia. Should Roberto Martinez’s side book their ticket to the World Cup, it would mark Cristiano Ronaldo’s sixth appearance in the tournament — a record-setting achievement for the Portuguese icon.

The match between Portugal and Ireland is scheduled for Thursday, November 13, at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. The venue, one of Ireland’s premier soccer grounds, holds a capacity of approximately 51,000 spectators and is expected to host a packed crowd for this high-stakes qualifier.

Players of Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo, thank supporters.

Portugal expected lineup vs Ireland

Portugal arrive at this matchup with a roster stacked with world-class talent, blending the experience of their veteran stars with the energy of their emerging prospects. However, they will be without one of their key players, as Nuno Mendes misses out due to a left ankle injury.

Roberto Martinez is expected to field the following starting XI: Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Antonio Silva, Ruben Dias, Goncalo Inacio; Joao Palhinha, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Ireland expected lineup vs Portugal

Ireland still have slim hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup, and this fixture against Portugal will be crucial to keeping that dream alive. A combination of results could extend their campaign, but they must first secure a result at home against one of Europe’s strongest sides.

Ireland’s expected starting XI: Caoimhin Kelleher; Dara O’Shea, Nathan Collins, Jake O’Brien; Ryan Manning, Jayson Molumby, Will Smallbone, Seamus Coleman; Finn Azaz, Festy Ebosele, Evan Ferguson.

