Where to watch Jamaica vs Cuba live in the USA: 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League

Jamaica play against Cuba in the League A Matchday 1 of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage. Here's everything you need to know about the game, including the date, venue, kickoff time, and how to watch or stream it live in the USA.

Jamaica kick off their Concacaf Nations League campaign with high expectations as one of the frontrunners to win Group B in League A. After a respectable showing at the Copa America, despite a group-stage exit, the Reggae Boyz are eager to prove their worth in this competition. With a talented squad and a determination to start strong, Jamaica know that every match in this tournament is crucial to their success.

Their first test comes against Cuba, a team facing the threat of relegation but still hopeful of causing an upset. While Cuba enter the match as the underdog, a surprising result could drastically change their fortunes and boost their confidence in the group. Both teams are set for an intense clash, with Jamaica looking for three points and Cuba aiming to defy expectations.

When will the Jamaica vs Cuba match be played?

Jamaica face Cuba in their League A opener game of the 2024–25 Concacaf Nations League group stage this Friday, September 6, with the match kicking off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Jamaica vs Cuba: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch Jamaica vs Cuba in the USA

The Concacaf Nations League clash between Jamaica and Cuba will be available for viewers in the USA on Paramount+.

