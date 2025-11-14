Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Luxembourg vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Luxembourg take on Germany in a Matchday 5 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Florian Wirtz of Germany
© Alexander Hassenstein/Getty ImagesFlorian Wirtz of Germany

Luxembourg and Germany face each other in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Advertisement

[Watch Luxembourg vs Germany online in the US on Fubo]

A pivotal Group A showdown looms in the UEFA Qualifiers as Germany look to strengthen their grip on first place following their win over Northern Ireland. They sit level on points with Slovakia but hold the edge on goal difference, leaving the race for qualification wide open.

Luxembourg await next, already eliminated from contention, giving Germany a golden chance to widen their advantage—and a convincing victory could prove vital in keeping control of the group heading into the final stretch.

Advertisement

When will the Luxembourg vs Germany match be played?

Luxembourg play against Germany this Friday, November 14, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Nathaniel Brown of Germany runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Eldin Dzogovic of Luxembourg – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Nathaniel Brown of Germany runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Eldin Dzogovic of Luxembourg – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

Luxembourg vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM
CT: 1:45 PM
MT: 12:45 PM
PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Luxembourg and Germany will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Luxembourg today?
Soccer

What happens if Germany win, tie or lose vs Luxembourg today?

Where to watch Northern Ireland vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers
Soccer

Where to watch Northern Ireland vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Exclusive: Weidenfeller on Dortmund, the 2014 World Cup, Pulisic, Messi, CR7, and more
Soccer

Exclusive: Weidenfeller on Dortmund, the 2014 World Cup, Pulisic, Messi, CR7, and more

Aaron Rodgers might have given up on Mike Tomlin and Steelers according to insider
NFL

Aaron Rodgers might have given up on Mike Tomlin and Steelers according to insider

Better Collective Logo