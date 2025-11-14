Where to watch Luxembourg vs Germany live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Luxembourg and Germany face each other in a Matchday 5 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[Watch Luxembourg vs Germany online in the US on Fubo]

A pivotal Group A showdown looms in the UEFA Qualifiers as Germany look to strengthen their grip on first place following their win over Northern Ireland. They sit level on points with Slovakia but hold the edge on goal difference, leaving the race for qualification wide open.

Luxembourg await next, already eliminated from contention, giving Germany a golden chance to widen their advantage—and a convincing victory could prove vital in keeping control of the group heading into the final stretch.

Advertisement

When will the Luxembourg vs Germany match be played?

Luxembourg play against Germany this Friday, November 14, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Advertisement

Nathaniel Brown of Germany runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Eldin Dzogovic of Luxembourg – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Advertisement

Luxembourg vs Germany: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Luxembourg vs Germany in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Luxembourg and Germany will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.