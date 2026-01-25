Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal take on Manchester United in a Matchday 23 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal (L) and Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United
© Aitor Alcalde/Getty ImagesMikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal (L) and Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United

Arsenal will play against Manchester United in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

The Premier League’s headline matchup of the weekend features two Big Six rivals with major goals on the line, as table-topping Arsenal meet a resurgent Manchester United. The Gunners lead the standings with 50 points, four clear of Manchester City, and are aiming to further solidify their grip on the title race.

United, meanwhile, come in riding the momentum of a convincing Manchester derby victory, a result that fueled their push for a Champions League place and heightened the urgency to keep winning in a tightly contested top-four battle.

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United match be played?

Arsenal will take on Manchester United this Sunday, January 25, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 23. Kickoff is set for 11:30 PM (ET).

Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester United vs Brighton live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Where to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League
Soccer

Where to watch Burnley vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Who’s singing the national anthem before Broncos vs Patriots 2026 AFC Championship Game?
NFL

Who’s singing the national anthem before Broncos vs Patriots 2026 AFC Championship Game?

Better Collective Logo