Where to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Arsenal will play against Manchester United in a Matchday 23 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Arsenal vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

The Premier League’s headline matchup of the weekend features two Big Six rivals with major goals on the line, as table-topping Arsenal meet a resurgent Manchester United. The Gunners lead the standings with 50 points, four clear of Manchester City, and are aiming to further solidify their grip on the title race.

United, meanwhile, come in riding the momentum of a convincing Manchester derby victory, a result that fueled their push for a Champions League place and heightened the urgency to keep winning in a tightly contested top-four battle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Arsenal vs Manchester United match be played?

Arsenal will take on Manchester United this Sunday, January 25, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 23. Kickoff is set for 11:30 PM (ET).

Lisandro Martínez of Manchester United – Carl Recine/Getty Images

Advertisement

Arsenal vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Arsenal vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock Premium. Other options: NBCSN.