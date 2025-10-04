Where to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester United will play against Sunderland in a Matchday 7 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester United vs Sunderland online in the US on Fubo]

Manchester United’s latest loss has intensified concerns for a squad with sky-high payrolls that has yet to hit its stride. The Red Devils are struggling to find consistency and will be desperate to snap this rough stretch as they take on a Sunderland team riding high.

The Black Cats have racked up 11 points from six matches, sitting fifth in the table and standing out as the top-performing promoted side, and they’ll be looking to extend their impressive run against a United squad searching for answers.

When will the Manchester United vs Sunderland match be played?

Manchester United will host Sunderland this Saturday, October 4, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 6. Kickoff is set for 10:00 AM (ET).

Robin Roefs of Sunderland – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United vs Sunderland: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs Sunderland in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester United and Sunderland in the USA on Fubo. Other options: USA Network, Universo, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue.