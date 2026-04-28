Where to watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

Millonarios and Sao Paulo face each other for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo live in the USA on Fubo]

Group C tightens with major stakes as Millonarios look to recover from an uneven start that included a loss to O’Higgins before a rebound win over Boston River, knowing another slip could hurt its chances to advance.

Meanwhile, Sao Paulo have surged with back-to-back victories and now pushes for a third straight result to strengthen their grip on the standings, setting the stage for a pivotal clash you won’t want to miss.

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When will the Millonarios vs Sao Paulo match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Tuesday, April 28, with Millonarios facing Sao Paulo the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Artur of Sao Paulo – Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images

Millonarios vs Sao Paulo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Millonarios vs Sao Paulo in the USA

This 2025 Copa Sudamericana showdown between Millonarios and Sao Paulo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.