Where to watch Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

Morocco U20 and Spain U20 will face against each otherin a Matchday 1 clash of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Watch Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 online in the US on Fubo

Morocco enters the tournament as one of Africa’s most exciting teams, fueled by a new generation of talent making waves across Europe’s top leagues, and they’ll be eager to carry that momentum into their opener.

The rivals will be Spain, a nation with a proven track record of developing world-class players through its lower-division system. It’s a matchup that promises plenty of intrigue, pitting two countries renowned for their ability to nurture and showcase elite soccer talent.

When will the Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 match be played?

Morocco U20 play against Spain U20 on Sunday, September 28, for the Matchday 1 of the 2025 U20 World Cup group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

The flag of Morocco prior a match – Buda Mendes/Getty Images

Morocco U20 vs Spain U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Morocco U20 vs Spain U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between Morocco U20 and Spain U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: FIFA+, FOX Soccer Plus, Telemundo.