SOCCER

Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina players after painful loss to Morocco in FIFA U-20 World Cup final

Lionel Messi took to his social media with an encouraging statement aimed at Argentina U-20 players after the loss to Morocco in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final.

By Federico O'donnell

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on October 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
© Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty ImagesLionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami looks on prior to the match against the Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on October 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Lionel Messi was tuned in to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Final. However, as it ended in heartbreak for Argentina’s youth national team, the senior squad’s captain and national icon delivered a firm message to his fellow countrymen after the defeat to Morocco.

Heads up, boys,” Messi wrote on an Instagram story. “You had an incredible tournament, and even though we all wanted to see you lift the trophy, we’re left with the joy of everything you gave us and the pride of watching you defend the sky blue and white with all your heart.

Developing story…

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
