Where to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

Inter Miami will visit Nashville SC in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

As the MLS regular season winds down, Inter Miami are aiming to secure the highest possible finish, with a win pushing them to 65 points—still short of overtaking Philadelphia but locking in at least second in the Eastern Conference.

Lionel Messi and company face a tough challenge against Nashville, who are fighting to maintain their spot in the playoff picture. Sitting sixth with 54 points, the hosts are vulnerable to being leapfrogged by three other teams, making a victory essential for their hopes of direct qualification.

When will the Nashville SC vs Inter Miami match be played?

Nashville SC receive Inter Miami this Saturday, October 18, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Sam Surridge of Nashville SC

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between Nashville SC and Inter Miami, live in the USA.