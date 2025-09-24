Where to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami live in the USA: 2025 MLS

New York City FC and Inter Miami will face against each other in a 2025 MLS regular season game. With excitement building, make sure to note the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available in the USA to watch the game live.

Inter Miami kept their playoff push alive with a big win over D.C. United, and now Lionel Messi and company are just one step away from clinching postseason qualification, making this a key match for the Florida team.

That task won’t come easy, as they square off against a tough New York City FC side sitting fourth in the table and eager to lock down the best possible finish. With both teams highly motivated, this matchup carries major weight for the stretch run.

When will the New York City FC vs Inter Miami match be played?

New York City FC will face Inter Miami this Thursday, September 24, in a 2025 MLS regular season game, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Hannes Wolf of New York City FC – Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New York City FC vs Inter Miami: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch New York City FC vs Inter Miami in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2025 MLS regular season showdown between New York City FC and Inter Miami, live in the USA.