Where to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2024/2025 Carabao Cup

Newcastle receive Arsenal in the second leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal. Fans in the USA can catch all the action, with kickoff times and broadcast details available for both TV and streaming options.

Kai Havertz of Arsenal
Newcastle and Arsenal will square off in the second leg of the 2024/25 Carabao Cup semifinal. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Newcastle vs Arsenal online in the US on Paramount+]

Arsenal are riding high after a dominant 5-1 win over Manchester City and securing a spot in the Champions League last 16, finishing third in their group with the same points as Barcelona but a smaller goal difference.

Despite their strong form, they aren’t clear favorites against Newcastle, who have shown significant improvement and hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg. With home-field advantage, Newcastle will look to hold off the Gunners‘ fury, while Arsenal aim to overturn the result.

When will the Newcastle vs Arsenal match be played?

Newcastle will take on Arsenal for the second leg of the 2024/2025 Carabao Cup semifinal this Wednesday, February 5. The action is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Joe Willock of Newcastle United – Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Newcastle vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Arsenal in the USA

Catch this 2024/2025 Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle and Arsenal live in the USA on Paramount+.

