Where to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Newcastle and Tottenham will face each other in the fourth round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

This fourth-round clash in the Carabao Cup stands out as the marquee matchup of the round, pitting two Premier League rivals with contrasting paths so far this season. Newcastle sit mid-table in league play and view the cup as their most realistic shot at silverware, but they’ll need to get past a confident Tottenham side first.

Spurs are riding high after their win over Everton, which pushed them to 17 points and within striking distance of league leaders Arsenal. With their momentum building, Tottenham are determined to stay competitive in every competition, including this one.

When will the Newcastle vs Tottenham match be played?

Newcastle take on Tottenham for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup fourth round this Wednesday, October 29. The action is set to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Newcastle vs Tottenham: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch Newcastle vs Tottenham in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Newcastle and Tottenham live in the USA on Paramount+.