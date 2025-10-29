Where to watch Swansea City vs Manchester City live in the USA: 2025/2026 Carabao Cup

Swansea City will face off against Manchester City in the fourth round of the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know to tune this game live.

Manchester City aim to bounce back in the Carabao Cup’s fourth round after a setback against Aston Villa halted their Premier League momentum. The defending champions will look to reassert their dominance when they face Swansea City, a side eager to pull off a major upset.

Sitting mid-table in the Championship, Swansea arrive as clear underdogs but with nothing to lose—hoping to deliver one of the tournament’s biggest surprises with a bold performance against one of the top Premier League teams.

When will the Swansea City vs Manchester City match be played?

Swansea City take on Manchester City for the 2025/2026 Carabao Cup fourth round this Wednesday, October 29. The action is set to kick off at 3:45 PM (ET).

Marko Stamenic of Swansea City – Michael Steele/Getty Images

Swansea City vs Manchester City: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM

CT: 2:45 PM

MT: 1:45 PM

PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Swansea City vs Manchester City in the USA

Catch this 2025/2026 Carabao Cup clash between Swansea City and Manchester City live in the USA on Paramount+.