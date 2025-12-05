What does Max Verstappen need at Abu Dhabi GP to win 2025 Formula 1 championship?

Max Verstappen has his sights set on winning his fifth Formula 1 title. Despite a challenging start to the season, the Dutch driver is just one strong performance away from clinching the championship. However, much will depend on the outcome of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Following his victory at the Qatar Grand Prix, Verstappen closed the gap on standings leader Lando Norris and surpassed Oscar Piastri in the championship race. With his seventh win of the season, the Dutch driver is firmly focused on securing yet another championship.

Abu Dhabi has been a memorable venue for Verstappen, where he famously battled Lewis Hamilton to secure a title, with the championship being decided in the dramatic final two laps. It was a combination of luck and an outstanding performance from Red Bull Racing’s star driver that led him to victory.

There are several scenarios in which Verstappen can clinch the title. He must deliver an excellent performance, while his fate also rests on the results of the McLaren drivers. He is acutely aware of the challenge that lies ahead in his quest for the championship.

What does Verstappen need to win the 2025 Formula 1 championship?

To keep his championship hopes alive at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen needs to finish in first, second, or third place. However, for him to ultimately secure the 2025 Formula 1 championship, the following conditions must also be met:

If Verstappen finishes first: Lando Norris must finish 4th or lower, while Oscar Piastri’s position is irrelevant.

If Verstappen finishes second: Lando Norris needs to finish 8th or lower, and Oscar Piastri should finish 3rd or lower.

If Verstappen finishes third: Lando Norris must finish 9th or lower, while Oscar Piastri should finish 2nd or lower.

2025 Formula 1 driver’s standings

To gain a clearer understanding of the current state of the 2025 Formula 1 Driver’s Championship, it is essential to examine the current standings. This analysis will help us identify what needs to occur for Verstappen to reclaim the F1 championship title.

Lando Norris – 408 points Max Verstappen – 396 points Oscar Piastri – 392 points George Russell – 309 points Charles Leclerc – 230 points

