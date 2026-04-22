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Where to watch Porto vs Sporting CP live in the USA: 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Porto will face Sporting CP for the second leg of the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal semifinal. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

Goncalo Inacio of Sporting CP
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesGoncalo Inacio of Sporting CP

Porto will play against Sporting CP for the second leg of the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal semifinal. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Porto vs Sporting CP online in the US on Fubo]

With a spot in the Taça de Portugal final at stake, Porto return home to the Estádio do Dragão needing to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Sporting CP, who arrive with the edge and a disciplined approach that could make things difficult.

Expect a tense, hard-fought battle as Porto lean on their crowd and Sporting look to protect the victory they got in the first game—don’t miss this decisive showdown between two Portugal giants who want be in the final.

When will the Porto vs Sporting CP match be played?

Porto take on Sporting CP in the second leg of the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal this Wednesday, April 22. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 PM (ET).

Jakub Kiwior of Porto – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Jakub Kiwior of Porto – Michael Regan/Getty Images

Porto vs Sporting CP: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:45 PM
CT: 2:45 PM
MT: 1:45 PM
PT: 12:45 PM

How to watch Porto vs Sporting CP in the USA

This 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal clash between Porto and Sporting CP will be available for viewers in the United States on Fubo. Other options: Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT and RTPi.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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