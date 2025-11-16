Where to watch Portugal vs Armenia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal and Armenia will face each other in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Portugal enters its Group F finale with a chance to lock up the top spot and punch a direct ticket to the next World Cup, a scenario that should’ve been settled earlier before a shocking 2-0 stumble against Ireland that included a costly red card for Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Ronaldo suspended, the spotlight shifts to a motivated Portuguese side looking to finish the job against an already-eliminated Armenia squad coming off a loss to Hungary and now competing solely for pride.

When will the Portugal vs Armenia match be played?

Portugal face Armenia this Sunday, November 16, for Matchday 6 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 AM (ET).

Kamo Hovhannisyan of Armenia – Hrach Khachatryan/Getty Images

Portugal vs Armenia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Armenia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Portugal and Armenia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream and ViX.