Trending topics:
World Cup Qualifiers

Where to watch Portugal vs Armenia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Portugal will take on Armenia in a Matchday 6 showdown of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. Fans in the USA can catch the action live through various TV and streaming services.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Francisco Trincao of Portugal
© Charles McQuillan/Getty ImagesFrancisco Trincao of Portugal

Portugal and Armenia will face each other in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Advertisement

[Watch Portugal vs Armenia online in the US on Fubo]

Portugal enters its Group F finale with a chance to lock up the top spot and punch a direct ticket to the next World Cup, a scenario that should’ve been settled earlier before a shocking 2-0 stumble against Ireland that included a costly red card for Cristiano Ronaldo.

With Ronaldo suspended, the spotlight shifts to a motivated Portuguese side looking to finish the job against an already-eliminated Armenia squad coming off a loss to Hungary and now competing solely for pride.

Advertisement

When will the Portugal vs Armenia match be played?

Portugal face Armenia this Sunday, November 16, for Matchday 6 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 9:00 AM (ET). 

Kamo Hovhannisyan of Armenia – Hrach Khachatryan/Getty Images

Kamo Hovhannisyan of Armenia – Hrach Khachatryan/Getty Images

Advertisement
Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss potential 2026 World Cup debut with Portugal due to red card vs Ireland?

see also

Will Cristiano Ronaldo miss potential 2026 World Cup debut with Portugal due to red card vs Ireland?

Portugal vs Armenia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM
CT: 8:00 AM
MT: 7:00 AM
PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Portugal vs Armenia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Portugal and Armenia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream and ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game
NFL

Where to watch Miami Dolphins vs Washington Commanders in the USA: 2025 NFL Regular Season Game

Where to watch Mexico vs Uruguay live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch Mexico vs Uruguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

Where to watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game
Soccer

Where to watch USA vs Paraguay live in the USA: International Friendly game

What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Armenia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale?
Soccer

What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Armenia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale?

Better Collective Logo