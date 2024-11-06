Where to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

PSG face Atletico Madrid in a key Matchday 4 clash of the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Find out here the kickoff times and full broadcast details, including TV and streaming options available in the USA.

Paris Saint-Germain are set to take on Atletico Madrid in a Matchday 4 showdown in the 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League. Fans across the U.S. can tune in for all the action, with full details on kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options available to ensure no one misses a moment of this highly anticipated clash.

Matchday 4 of the group stage brings a high-stakes showdown as PSG face Atletico Madrid, with both teams seeking to jumpstart their Champions League campaigns. PSG, sitting on 4 points after a draw with PSV, must boost their performance to stay in contention for qualification.

On the other side, Atletico Madrid are under even greater pressure, coming off back-to-back losses that leave them with just 3 points from a possible 9. This clash between two heavyweights in need of a win promises intense action as both teams look to keep their knockout stage hopes alive.

When will the PSG vs Atletico Madrid match be played?

PSG take on Atletico Madrid this Wednesday, November 6, in a UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 clash. Set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

PSG vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Atletico Madrid in the USA

Get ready for this 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Atletico Madrid, with the match set to be broadcast live in the USA. Fans can catch every thrilling moment of the action on Paramount+, with additional viewing options available on ViX.