Lionel Messi’s Argentina have date and venue confirmed for Finalissima vs Spain before 2026 World Cup

The Finalissima between Spain, as European champions, and Lionel Messi‘s Argentina, as South American champions, is set to be played on March 27, 2026, at Lusail Stadium in Qatar before the 2026 World Cup.

CONMEBOL and UEFA, along with the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the Argentine Football Association, confirm the date and venue through an official statement. The match kicks off at 9:00 p.m. local time in Qatar, which corresponds to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The stadium in Lusail carries special significance for Argentina, as it is the same venue where captain Lionel Messi lifted the nation’s third World Cup trophy in December 2022. Eighteen months later, the South American side reinforces its continental dominance by defeating Colombia 1–0 in the 2024 Copa America final in the United States.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain enters the matchup as the top-ranked team in the FIFA rankings, just ahead of Argentina, and as the reigning European champion. La Roja secures the Euro 2024 title with a 2–1 victory over England in the final played in Germany, confirming its status as one of the most consistent teams in international soccer.

Lionel Messi of Argentina.

Advertisement

A battle of generations

One of the main attractions of the Finalissima is the on-field meeting between Messi and Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal, representing two generations linked by FC Barcelona. The young winger, a central figure in Spain’s European title, frequently draws comparisons to Messi early in his elite-level career.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi to lose another teammate as Inter Miami decline buy option for starter

The Spanish federation notes that the rivalry remains perfectly balanced, with both teams facing each other 14 times in official matches. Each side records six wins, along with two draws, highlighting the historical parity that defines this intercontinental clash.

Advertisement

Argentina and Spain now meet in the fourth edition of the competition, and it marks Spain’s first appearance in a Finalissima. Previous editions were played under the name Copa Artemio Franchi in 1985 and 1993, titles claimed by France and Argentina, respectively.

Does Spain arrive as the favorite?

Spain enters the showdown against the squad coached by Lionel Scaloni not only as the reigning European champion, but also as the current No. 1 team in the FIFA rankings. Their most recent meeting came in March 2018, when Spain recorded a commanding 6–1 friendly victory in Madrid, a result that still adds context ahead of this high-profile Finalissima.

Advertisement