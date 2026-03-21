Where to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Pumas UNAM play against Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 12 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

One of Liga MX’s marquee showdowns is back on the calendar as Pumas UNAM and Club America renew their fierce Capital Derby rivalry. America enter the clash sitting seventh in the standings with 17 points, knowing a victory is crucial to solidify their playoff position and potentially climb higher.

Meanwhile Pumas, currently on 20 points, have a chance to both strike a blow against their biggest rivals and strengthen their push toward the top of the table in what promises to be a high-stakes, emotionally charged encounter.

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When will the Pumas UNAM vs Club America match be played?

Pumas UNAM receive Club America in the Matchday 12 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, March 21. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 PM (ET).

Juninho Vieira of Pumas UNAM – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

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Pumas UNAM vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM

CT: 10:10 PM

MT: 9:10 PM

PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Pumas UNAM and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX.