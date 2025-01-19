Trending topics:
Where to watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2025

Queretaro receive Pumas UNAM in a Matchday 2 game of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Find out how to watch this game in the USA, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for both television and streaming platforms.

By Leonardo Herrera

Ulises Rivas of Pumas UNAM
© Hector Vivas/Getty ImagesUlises Rivas of Pumas UNAM

Queretaro will host Pumas UNAM in a Matchday 2 showdown of the Liga MX Clausura 2025. Fans in the United States can stay connected to the excitement with comprehensive broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options, ensuring they catch every moment of this eagerly awaited matchup.

[Watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM online for FREE in the US on Amazon Prime Video]

Queretaro and Pumas UNAM are set to clash in a matchup between two teams coming off contrasting starts to the tournament. Queretaro opened with a narrow 1-0 loss to Club America, a tough but somewhat expected result for a side struggling to show significant improvement.

Los Gallos will aim to bounce back, but they face a challenging test against Pumas UNAM, who kicked off their campaign with a gritty 2-1 win over Necaxa. Pumas now have their sights set on a second straight victory as they look to establish themselves among the league’s frontrunners.

When will the Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM match be played?

Queretaro face off against Pumas UNAM in the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Clausura 2025 this Sunday, January 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:00 PM (ET).

Franco Russo of Queretaro – Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the USA

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

How to watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM in the USA

To watch this game between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM for free, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video which offers a 30-day free trial.

From the Amazon Prime platform, you can subscribe to ViX (with a 7-day free trial) and there you will have free access to this Liga MX match.

