Where to watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors live in the USA: 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina

Racing Club and Boca Juniors will face against each other in Matchday 4 of the 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina. Fans in the United States can find essential details, including kickoff time and broadcast or streaming options, to watch the match live.

Saturday night wraps up with an exciting derby between two teams eyeing the top of the standings. Boca Juniors, fresh off their first win of the tournament after two disappointing draws, will take on Racing, who are eager to bounce back from a loss to Estudiantes on Matchday 3, following a strong start with two wins.

With Fernando Gago‘s side looking to build on their momentum and close the gap to the leaders, Racing will rely on their home advantage to secure three crucial points in their bid to stay in the hunt for the top spot, making this a must-watch clash for both sides.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Racing Club vs Boca Juniors match be played?

Racing Club will face Boca Juniors on Matchday 4 of the Liga Profesional Argentina this Saturday, February 8, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM (ET).

Head coach Gustavo Costas of Racing Club – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

Advertisement

Racing Club vs Boca Juniors: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:15 PM

CT: 7:15 PM

MT: 6:15 PM

PT: 5:15 PM

How to watch Racing Club vs Boca Juniors in the USA

The 2025 Liga Profesional Argentina matchup between Racing Club and Boca Juniors will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA.