Where to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the USA: 2025 Copa Libertadores

Racing Club will face off against Flamengo in the second leg of the 2025 Copa Libertadores semifinals. Fans in the United States can watch every moment live via leading television networks and major streaming platforms.

[Watch Racing Club vs Flamengo live in the USA on Fubo]

The second leg of this intense semifinal showdown is set, with Flamengo holding a slim 1-0 lead after snatching a late winner in the first match. That narrow victory gives the Brazilian side an edge, but the tie is far from over.

Racing play at home, where they’ve been dominant throughout the tournament, confident they can overturn the deficit. Still, facing one of South America’s top clubs under high-stakes pressure promises a clash that could swing in either direction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Racing Club vs Flamengo match be played?

This 2025 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Wednesday, October 29, with Racing Club playing against Flamengo in the second leg of the semifinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Marcos Rojo of Racing Club is challenged by Gonzalo Plata of Flamengo – Dhavid Normando/Getty Images

Advertisement

Racing Club vs Flamengo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Racing Club vs Flamengo in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Racing Club and Flamengo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.