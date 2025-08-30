Where to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Madrid will face off against Mallorca in a Matchday 3 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid have opened the season in strong fashion, winning their first two matches as favorites while scoring four goals and keeping a perfect defensive record. With six points through Matchday 2, Los Blancos will look to keep building momentum and confidence as they aim for another victory.

Mallorca enter the matchup searching for stability after a rough start, managing just one point from their first two games, and will need a much-improved performance if they hope to leave the Spanish capital with a result.

When will the Real Madrid vs Mallorca match be played?

Real Madrid host Mallorca on Saturday, August 30, for the Matchday 3 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Antonio Raillo of RCD Mallorca – Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Mallorca: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Mallorca in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Madrid and Mallorca in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.