Where to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid take on Juventus in the League stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. Find here the kickoff times and how to watch the game on TV or via streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesKylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Real Madrid will face off against Juventus in the league stage Matchday 3 of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Juventus online in the US on DAZN]

Matchday 3 of the League Stage brings one of the standout clashes of the round, as Real Madrid—the tournament’s most decorated club—chase their third straight win against a desperate Juventus side still searching for their first victory.

With Kylian Mbappe leading a star-studded Madrid squad determined to reinforce their status as favorites, the stage is set for a high-stakes showdown. Juventus, stuck on two draws, enter knowing three points are a must if they hope to stay alive.

 When will the Real Madrid vs Juventus match be played?

Real Madrid play against Juventus this Wednesday, October 22, in the league stage Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Kenan Yildiz of Juventus – Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Real Madrid vs Juventus: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM
CT: 2:00 PM
MT: 1:00 PM
PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Juventus in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between Real Madrid and Juventus. Catch all the action live on DAZNOther options: Paramount+.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
